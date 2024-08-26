Flamengo will pay for Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz over five instalments, making their final payment in 2026.

The Brazilian side have agreed a fee with Southampton for the midfielder and are pushing ahead with the deal.

Alcaraz has already completed a medical with Flamengo and he is expected to sign a contract with the club either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Flamengo will pay Southampton a fee of €20m for Alcaraz, according to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande.

The deal agreed will see Flamengo pay for Alcaraz in instalments, with five separate payments to be made.

It is suggested that the final payment will be made to Southampton in the second half of 2026.

Alcaraz spent the second half of last season on loan in Italy at Juventus.

He returned to Southampton this summer, but now his time at St Mary’s is coming to an end with the move to Brazil.