Newcastle United are expected to return with a fresh offer for Marc Guehi this week and there is a ‘good chance’ it will be accepted, according to the South London Press.

Eddie Howe’s side have engaged in a lengthy pursuit of the England international this summer and have failed with multiple offers.

Signing another centre-back is still a priority for Newcastle before the transfer window closes and Guehi remains their preferred target.

Work on another bid to sign him has not stopped and Newcastle are expected to go back in with a fresh proposal this week.

And it is suggested that when that happens there is a ‘good chance’ that the proposal is accepted by Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are likely to want time to sign a replacement and losing Guehi would be a blow.

It looks to be one they are willing to take though given Newcastle would have reached their valuation of the defender.

Guehi further raised his profile this summer with his performances for England at Euro 2024.