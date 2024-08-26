One of Burnley’s in-demand stars could yet end up staying put at Turf Moor and even signing a new contract, according to The Athletic.

Scott Parker is overseeing a busy final week of the summer transfer window, especially with a number of Burnley stars in demand.

Dara O’Shea has just left for Ipswich Town, while Luca Koleosho and Mike Tresor are attracting interest, and Josh Brownhill is wanted.

Trabzonspor are trying to sign Brownhill and have put in a €4m bid in an attempt to secure his services, which Burnley have rejected.

They could also offer Conference League football to Brownhill if they manage to qualify from the playoff stage.

Brownhill however could play through his final year of contract at Burnley or could sign a fresh deal at Turf Moor on improved terms as he aims to play at a high level.

All options are still on the table for the midfielder and it is by no means certain he will go as the Clarets consider him to be a key man.

The transfer window in Turkey remains open until 13th September.

The 28-year-old has scored two goals in Burnley’s opening three Championship matches and losing him would be a blow for the Clarets.