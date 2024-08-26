Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad are showing interest in signing West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd before the transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports News.

West Ham are prepared to make changes in their centre-back department and have been trying to offload Kurt Zouma, who could go to Saudi Arabia.

The Hammers are also ready to sanction an exit for Aguerd if the deal makes sense and there is Saudi Arabian interest.

Saudi giants Al-Ittihad, where Karim Benzema is on the books, are interested in a deal for the defender.

Al-Ittihad are coached by Laurent Blanc and have other household names in the ranks, including N’Golo Kante, Fabinho and, arrived from Aston Villa earlier this summer, Moussa Diaby.

Joining Al-Ittihad could hand Aguerd a lucrative pay packet and give West Ham a fee along with removing his wages from the books.

Aguerd joined the Hammers from French side Rennes in 2022.

There have been question marks raised in some quarters about how suited the Morocco international is to Premier League football.