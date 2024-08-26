Manchester United and Burnley are discussing the structure of a deal and add-ons for the proposed transfer of Hannibal Mejbri to the Championship club, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old midfielder is in the final year of his contract and is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford.

Several clubs in Europe and England are interested in getting their hands on the Tunisia international in the ongoing transfer window.

Burnley have been in talks with Manchester United for the signature of the player ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

It has been claimed that negotiations between the two clubs are now centred on the details of the deal.

Burnley and Manchester United are holding talks over the structure of the deal and the add-ons associated with the proposed agreement.

Manchester United are also likely to insist on including a buy-back and a sell-on clause as well.

Burnley are hopeful that a deal will be in place to sign the midfielder ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.