There is ‘no sign’ that one of Liverpool’s defenders will be on the way out of Anfield before the transfer window slams shut later this week.

Liverpool have not made a single signing yet this summer, but they have sanctioned a number of player exits, including for Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg and Bobby Clark.

There are expected to potentially be more departures in the coming days, while Liverpool could also add to their squad.

It has been suggested in some quarters that left-back Kostas Tsimikas, who has struggled to nail down a regular spot, could go.

But, according to Greek daily Sportime, there is ‘no sign’ that Tsimikas will leave Liverpool before the transfer window closes.

Tsimikas is happy at Anfield and keen to fight for game time under new Reds boss Arne Slot.

With Liverpool involved in four competitions, including an expanded Champions League, the defender will be hoping for chances to make an impression.

Whether there might yet be a late approach for Tsimikas before the window shuts remains to be seen.