Norwich City seem to have cooled their interest in Real Madrid star Reinier Jesus, but could return with an offer before Friday’s deadline, according to the Pink Un.

Reinier, who was brought in by the Spanish giants for a £26m fee back in 2020, is yet to make his mark at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has been sent out on three separate loan spells to Borussia Dortmund, Girona and Frosinone, and could be on his way out yet again.

Spanish second-division side CD Tenerife have been keen, while Norwich have held talks about a loan deal.

However, it now appears that Norwich’s interest in Reinier has cooled somewhat.

But given the significant number of departures from Carrow Road already, Reinier is one option Johannes Hoff Thorup could return to before the window shuts.

With time running out though, it remains to be seen whether the English Championship club have enough time to get a deal over the line.

Thorup is keen on adding to his attacking options before Friday’s deadline and needs enough to see the Canaries through until January.