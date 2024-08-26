QPR will miss out on a Premier League club’s defender they have been chasing as he is expected to join one of their Championship rivals, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The R’s are keen to do business before the window closes at the end of the week and adding to defence is something they have been looking to get done.

Marti Cifuentes’ men have been linked with a host of potential options and now one will be taken off the table.

Liverpool left-back Owen Beck has been chased by QPR, but the Reds have decided to send him out closer to home.

Beck is on the way towards joining Blackburn Rovers on loan.

He spent last season on loan in the Scottish Premiership at Dundee and Liverpool are keen for him to get a taste of Championship football.

Blackburn are tipped to get the deal over the line quickly and it remains to be seen where QPR now look for a left-back.

The R’s have just strengthened their midfield options by landing Danish midfielder Nicolas Madsen from Belgian side Westerlo.