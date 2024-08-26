Southampton ‘remain determined’ to do a deal to sign Corinthians attacker Yuri Alberto before the transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports News.

Saints are on the verge of selling Carlos Alcaraz to Brazilian side Flamengo, while question marks remain over the future of striker Paul Onuachu.

Russell Martin is keen to do more business before the transfer window closes and his eyes have been drawn to South America for a solution.

Southampton want Corinthians forward Alberto and have already had one offer for him rejected.

Despite failing with a bid, Southampton ‘remain determined’ to make sure that Alberto is at St Mary’s when the transfer window closes.

Alberto has scored 17 times in 38 outings for Corinthians this year, despite seeing injury interrupt his campaign.

The Brazilian has played in Europe before when on the books at Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg.

He was capped at senior level by Brazil last year and also played for the country’s Under-17s and Under-23s.