A possible option for one of Rangers’ wantaway stars has emerged south of the border, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is expecting a busy week of incomings and outgoings at Ibrox as he tries to shape a squad to see him through until January.

Clement has been clear that players need to be shipped out to raise funds and there are a number of clear-cut candidates to go.

One of those is midfielder Todd Cantwell, who has told Clement he wants to leave Rangers this summer.

Cantwell has not been considered for first team action and his agent has been looking for options before the transfer window closes.

It is now suggested that English Championship side Blackburn Rovers could make a play for the former Norwich City midfielder.

That would hand Cantwell a move back south of the border, but it is unclear exactly what terms the Ewood outfit might put on the table.

Rangers are keen to bring in cash to support their own transfer activities and could want more clubs to join the hunt to push up the price.

Blackburn want reinforcements of their own before the window closes and creative force Cantwell could fit the bill.