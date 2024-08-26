West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma is to have a medical at Saudi Pro League side Al-Orouba, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have been keen to offload the defender this summer and a move to the Middle East has been on the cards.

A deal was agreed for Zouma to join a club based in Dubai, but that fell through as a result of the medical.

West Ham have been looking for solutions for Zouma and one has been found in Saudi Arabia in the shape of Al-Orouba.

They play in the Saudi Pro League and are to give Zouma a medical.

Al-Orouba want to have a close look at the centre-back before they proceed on any deal to sign him from West Ham.

Zouma has a year left on his West Ham contract and the Hammers will sanction his exit without a fee.

Al-Orouba won promotion to the Saudi Pro League last season and landing Zouma would be a statement of intent from the club.