Ajax have reached an agreement over a contract with Burnley striker Wout Weghorst ahead of a proposed move to the Dutch giants.

Weghorst has been waiting all summer to move on from Burnley as he is not interested in playing in the Championship.

He spent last season on loan in Germany with Hoffenheim and has been heavily linked with a move to Turkey this summer.

However, with a little over two days left in the window, the striker seems to be on his way back to the Netherlands.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, an agreement over a contract is in place between Ajax and the Burnley striker.

The Dutch forward has given his consent to a two-year deal with Ajax ahead of his potential move to the Amsterdam giants.

It has been claimed that the striker will undergo a medical at Ajax as soon as a deal in place with Burnley.

An agreement over a fee between the two clubs for the transfer of Weghorst is expected to be in place soon.