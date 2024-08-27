Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City linked goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is ‘on the verge’ of leaving Brighton on loan, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, though his destination remains unclear.

The 23-year-old spent last season in the Championship as Swansea’s number one and managed to play in all of their 46 league games.

His performances though have not been able to guarantee him regular appearances for the Seagulls and the club are keen on sending him out on loan yet again to gather experience.

Rushworth does not have a lack of suitors with interest arriving not just from the division where he spent last season but also from the top-flight.

Blackburn have been keen to land the goalkeeper, while Swansea would like him back for another stint in Wales.

Now Rushworth is on the brink of completing a move away from Brighton on loan and his destination will be in the Championship.

It now remains to be seen which club finally get their hands on the player for the 2024/25 season.

Rushworth, who has a contract with Brighton until the summer of 2027, is yet to make his debut for the club’s first-team.