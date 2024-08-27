Celtic are continuing talks with Augsburg over a move for midfielder Arne Engels and are making an improved offer for the player, according to Sky Sports News.

The Scottish champions have targeted adding a midfielder to their ranks before Friday’s deadline after selling Matt O’Riley to Brighton.

Brendan Rodgers is keen on the Belgian, who moved to Germany in January last year and has already featured in 53 games for the Bundesliga team, making 12 goal contributions.

The Scottish champions have already tested the waters by tabling a bid of £6.5m bid but it was rejected by Augsburg, who do not want to sell the player in this window.

However, efforts are still being made to persuade the German club and negotiations are still ongoing.

In fact, a new offer in the region of £9m is being made, though Augsburg value the player between £11m and £12.6m.

The Bhoys are also banking on the player’s desire to play Champions League football with Celtic to get a deal over the line.

With time running out though, it remains to be seen whether a deal can be struck in time to take the player to Scotland.