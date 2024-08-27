Celtic agreeing to sell Mikey Johnston to Sheffield United is expected to make the path towards signing Auston Trusty smoother, according to Sky Sports News.

The Bhoys are now showing urgency in the transfer market as the summer transfer window enters its final stages, with left-back Alex Valle due to be confirmed on Wednesday.

Gustaf Lagerbielke has left the Bhoys for FC Twente on a loan deal Brendan Rodgers is looking to bring in a central defender.

Sheffield United’s versatile central defender Trusty is a player Rodgers admires and his side have put a bid in worth £5m for the defender.

The Blades have also shown interest in Celtic winger Johnston and now it has been suggested that they have agreed a £2.5m deal for him.

It is suggested that Celtic agreeing to sell Johnston to Sheffield United could make the path towards signing Trusty smoother.

Trusty joined the Blades only last summer following an impressive loan spell at Birmingham City.

The United States international was brought over to Europe by Arsenal, but failed to force his way into the reckoning at the Emirates Stadium.