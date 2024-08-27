Celtic have completed the loan capture of Barcelona left-back Alex Valle and will confirm his arrival on Wednesday, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Brendan Rodgers has been keen to bring in a new left-back to compete with Greg Taylor for the role and a number of players have interested the Bhoys, including Owen Beck and Hugo Bueno.

Barcelona’s Valle though is the left-back Celtic are signing and he is arriving on a loan deal.

The defender has come through his medical tests with Celtic without an issue and has also signed the documents needed to confirm the move.

Celtic are expected to announce the switch on Wednesday.

The Bhoys will cover Valle’s salary during the loan spell, as well as paying a loan fee to Barcelona.

There is no option to buy in the agreement and Valle will be expected to return to the Blaugrana next summer.

Barcelona decided that sending Valle to Celtic was the best course of action as he was unlikely to feature at the club this season.