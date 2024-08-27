Chelsea have joined the transfer mix for Brentford striker Ivan Toney just days before the end of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have been in talks with Brentford to secure a deal for the signature of the striker.

Toney has agreed personal terms on a lucrative contract with the Saudi side and has given his consent to the move to Saudi Arabia.

A lack of offers from Premier League clubs have compelled him to consider the move to Saudi Arabia but that is about to change.

It has been claimed that Chelsea have made a move to try and take the forward to Stamford Bridge before Friday’s deadline.

Chelsea are in the market for a striker and in Toney, they see a Premier League-proven goalscorer.

The Blues are prepared to meet Brentford’s asking price and are pushing to sign the attacker in the final three days of the window.

They are unlikely to match the wages on offer from Al-Ahli but believe Toney would prefer to continue to play in the Premier League.