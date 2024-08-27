Chelsea are pushing to swap Raheem Sterling for Jadon Sancho, while Juventus are continuing to be in the mix for the Manchester United man.

Sancho is expected to leave Manchester United before the transfer window closes on Friday night and Chelsea and Juventus are in the running to sign him.

Chelsea are looking to use Manchester United’s interest in the out-of-favour Sterling to win the race.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Chelsea are pushing to have a swap between Sterling and Sancho.

That could be an issue for Juventus if Manchester United want to sign Sterling.

Sterling is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, but his weekly wage packet which is in excess of £300,000 a week makes a move more complicated to do.

Sancho is also out of favour at Manchester United and the Red Devils are ready to move him on.

It is unclear if Sancho has a preference between moving to Juventus or joining Chelsea.

Sterling is keen to stay in the Premier League to get his England hopes back on track.