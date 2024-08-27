Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge do not expect Kevin Denkey to stay beyond the end of the transfer window, amid interest from Ipswich Town in signing him.

Kieran McKenna is looking to build a team to survive in the Premier League this season and the Tractor Boys have splashed the cash to do just that.

The Tractor Boys are looking to sign another goalscoring option despite securing Liam Delap and Sammie Szmodics this summer.

They have been trying to sign Chelsea attacker Armando Broja, but that move is collapsing.

Cercle Brugge’s Togo international Denkey is a player McKenna admires and he has no shortage of suitors this summer.

According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, the Belgian outfit also expect the Tractor Boys target to leave the club this summer.

He had a brilliant last season in the Belgian league where he made 30-goal contributions in 39 appearances, which saw clubs gather around for him in this transfer window.

Now it remains to be seen if McKenna’s side will submit a late offer for the Togo international to snap him up before Friday.