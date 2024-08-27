Crystal Palace may see one of their strikers targeted by a Premier League rival and could be willing to do business, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles are in the process of snapping up Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal after Nottingham Forest’s bid to land the striker collapsed.

Landing Nketiah could have a knock-on effect at Selhurst Park.

Ipswich Town have been trying to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea, but that move looks in serious danger of falling apart.

And that could lead to Kieran McKenna’s men making a bid to land Odsonne Edouard from Palace.

He is likely to be available when Crystal Palace sign Nketiah and the Tractor Boys could look to loan him, which may suit the Eagles if there is a buy option attached.

Edouard played on a regular basis for Palace last term and ended the season with 30 Premier League outings to his name.

He struck seven times in the process, netting against Sheffield United, Wolves, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham United and Manchester City.