Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are yet to reach an agreement with Fiorentina over the terms of a loan deal for Everton target Sofyan Amrabat.

Amrabat’s future has been a subject of discussion for most of the summer with a return to Manchester United remaining very much on the cards.

However, with the Red Devils finally getting their hands on Paris Saint-Germain’s much-coveted midfielder Manuel Ugarte, those links have cooled.

It has been good news for Fenerbahce, who have also been working on a deal to take the player to Turkey to play under Mourinho.

Premier League strugglers Everton have been late entrants in the race with the Toffees going on to ask about the Morocco international.

While a response is still awaited, the player, on his part, has accepted the terms Fenerbahce have offered to him.

However, there is still a discrepancy in valuation between Fiorentina and Fenerbahce for Amrabat, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

Though the Florence-based side are willing to let the player go on loan, they want a €15m fee from the Turkish side to make the move permanent at the end of the spell next summer.

Fenerbahce are only willing to offer €12m which is still €3m short of what is being asked for.

It remains to be seen whether the current situation can open up a window of opportunity for Everton.