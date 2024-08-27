Leicester City have achieved a breakthrough in their bid to sign Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss as their offer has been accepted.

The Foxes have been going back and forth with proposals to take the Morocco midfielder from the Belgian side.

El Khannouss has been desperate for the move to happen and he is set to get his wish as the talks have resulted in a positive conclusion.

Genk have now accepted a proposal from Leicester, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The agreement now in place will see Leicester pay a fixed fee of €20.5m for El Khannouss, while the deal will contain €2.5m in add-ons.

Leicester have also guaranteed ten per cent of a future sale price will go to Genk.

While the transfer price is lower than had been previously proposed, the payment terms are key and they are much better for Genk.

El Khannouss has already agreed terms on a four-year contract with Leicester.

He is expected to fly to England on Wednesday to be put through a medical and then sign his contract.