Barcelona are still the preferred choice for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, who has also emerged as a target for Liverpool.

Chiesa is not part of Thiago Motta’s plans and Juventus are desperate to sell him before the end of the transfer window on Friday night.

His agent has been in talks with a few clubs as he seeks to find a new team for the winger in the coming days.

Liverpool have made an enquiry for Chiesa and are exploring the conditions of doing a deal for the Italy winger.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Barcelona are still the preferred choice for the player this summer.

The Catalan giants have been in contact with his representatives and Juventus with regards to taking Chiesa to the Nou Camp.

They have been prepared to offer €10m for the player but Juventus are still waiting to receive the first bid from Barcelona.

Chiesa is waiting for Barcelona and would prefer to move to the Nou Camp despite the interest from Liverpool.