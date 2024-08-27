Luton Town and Hull City are in continuing contact with Norwich City regarding attacker Abu Kamara, according to the BBC.

The Canaries have already lost Jonathan Rowe to Marseille this summer and could lose Kamara too before the window closes.

21-year-old attacker Kamara is in his final year of contract at Carrow Road and he wants to leave the club this summer.

Norwich have been reluctant to lose him, but clubs have been lining up to snare Kamara from Carrow Road.

It was suggested recently that Norwich City expect his suitors to come back with revised offers.

And now it has been suggested that Luton Town and Hull City have remained in talks with the Canaries regarding Kamara.

Kamara was on loan at Portsmouth last season in League One and he impressed with 21-goal contributions in 52 all-competition appearances as Pompey achieved promotion.

Now it remains to be seen if either the Hatters or the Tigers will submit a bid good enough for Norwich City to let Kamara leave.

Scottish giants Rangers also hold an interest in him.