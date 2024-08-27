Napoli are finalising the contract and agent commission with the representatives of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay ahead of the proposed transfer to Italy.

Manchester United have a deal in place to sell the midfielder to Napoli ahead of the last three days of the transfer window.

Napoli have agreed to pay a fee of €30m to Manchester United to secure a deal for McTominay’s proposed transfer.

The Scotland international is expected to travel to Italy today to undergo a medical but a final deal is still not in place between the player and the Serie A giants.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Napoli are holding final talks with the player’s representatives.

The two sides are discussing the final details of McTominay’s proposed contract with the Serie A giants.

Napoli are also finalising the details of the commission that would be due to the midfielder’s representatives.

McTominay has been a top target for Antonio Conte as Napoli close in on deal for the midfielder.