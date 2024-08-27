Leeds United’s swoop for Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon is the only ‘imminent business’ expected at Elland Road, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites are on a mission to strengthen Daniel Farke’s squad before the transfer window slams shut.

They recently landed former Manchester United youngster Largie Ramazani, while Solomon is joining from Spurs on loan.

Leeds are continuing to be linked with a host of other players and the club do have further signings in mind to back Farke.

However, none look close as it is suggested that Solomon is the only piece of ‘imminent business’ expected at Elland Road.

He underwent his medical with Leeds recently and the Whites have held off late hijack attempts to land him.

Spurs will be looking for Solomon to play on a regular basis at Leeds and get back into his groove.

Leeds do not have any option to buy Solomon contained in the loan agreement and will have to sit down for talks with Tottenham if they wish to do so.