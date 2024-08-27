French giants Paris Saint-Germain are set to submit a bid tonight for Chelsea-linked striker Victor Osimhen.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been consistently busy in this summer’s transfer market and they are have yet to bring the shutters down with just days left in the window.

The Blues do want to bring a new goal-getter in this summer and they have been linked with Napoli talisman Osimhen.

The Nigerian star has been widely expected to leave Napoli this summer, but he is still at the club as the clock ticks down.

Antonio Conte’s side are set to secure Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on a permanent deal and Osimhen’s departure is more likely following that development.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are interested in him, but according to French outlet PSGInside-Actus Ligue 1 giants PSG are expected to send a formal offer for the 25-year-old striker tonight.

The bid from the French giants is expected to be around €60m for Osimhen.

They will challenge Napoli to take it or leave it.

Napoli have been hoping for much more from Osimhen’s exit, but rejecting the offer could put any move away this summer at real risk.