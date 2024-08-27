Sheffield United have set their stall out regarding the price they want for Leeds United target Gus Hamer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 27-year-old midfielder has emerged as a target for Leeds in the dying embers of the summer transfer window.

Leeds’ £13m bid was rejected by Sheffield United this week and the Blades are said to be unwilling to sell him to one of their promotion rivals.

The Whites are also reportedly not expected to table another bid for him before the end of the transfer window on Friday night.

However, Sheffield United are prepared to sell the player for a certain price in the coming days.

It has been claimed that a bid of £18m would be enough to convince the Blades to cash in on Hamer this summer.

Sheffield United are set to sign Mikey Johnston from Celtic and the club are open to offers for the Dutchman if they hit that big level.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds decide to try their luck again for Hamer before Friday’s deadline.