Al-Ettifaq are close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea for midfielder Harvey Vale, who has been identified as a key target by Steven Gerrard, according to the Daily Mail.

Vale spent last season on loan at Bristol City and has a year left on his contract with the Premier League side.

He is not part of Chelsea’s plans going forward and the club are keen to move him on before the window closes on Friday night.

Saudi side Al-Ettifaq are in talks with Chelsea for the signature of the 20-year-old midfielder this summer.

It has been claimed that the two clubs are close to working out an agreement for the proposed transfer.

Chelsea want to cash in on Vale and are set to sanction the player’s sale to Al-Ettifaq in the coming days.

Al-Ettifaq boss Gerrard has specifically identified the young midfielder as a key target for the club.

However, the deal is finally hinging on Vale agreeing to move to Saudi Arabia at an early stage of his career.