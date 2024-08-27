James Ward-Prowse’s representatives are actively holding talks with other Premier League sides in order to find a new team for the West Ham star, according to talkSPORT.

West Ham forked out £30m to buy him from Southampton last summer but the club are prepared to listen to offers.

He played just 16 minutes in West Ham’s opening-day defeat to Aston Villa and did not feature in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Hammers want to move him on before the transfer window closes on Friday as they also pushing to bring in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler.

It has been claimed that his representatives are holding active talks with several clubs in the Premier League.

Ward-Prowse is being offered to teams in the top flight as they seek to find a new club for the player.

West Ham would be reluctant to accept a big loss if they are to sell Ward-Prowse in the next three days.

It remains to be seen whether a club make an offer for the midfielder before the end of the window on Friday night.