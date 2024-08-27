Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a deal in principle with St Mirren to sign their young prospect Ethan Sutherland, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The teenager joined St Mirren from Rangers’ academy and has since progressed through their youth ranks.

He was sent out on loan to Alloa Athletic during the second half of last season and helped the League One club reach the playoffs where they fell short to Hamilton Accies.

Clubs from England took note of his potential and have been trying to take him off St Mirren’s hands.

Wolves have been keenly monitoring the young winger and even went on to make an official bid in the region of £250,000 plus add-ons for him.

Though St Mirren rejected their initial bid, a breakthrough has now been made.

The two clubs have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of the player across the border.

The move is expected to be confirmed within the next 24 to 48 hours.