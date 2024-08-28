Brighton & Hove Albion will allow full-back Tariq Lamptey to leave the club before Friday’s deadline if the right offer is tabled, according to the BBC.

Lamptey has been on Brighton’s books since 2020, joining them from fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

He has since played in more than 100 games for the Seagulls, making eleven goal contributions from the back.

Though injuries have had a major role in framing the course of his career, preventing him from making further appearances, he remains highly rated.

This summer, new manager Fabian Hurzeler has yet to play Lamptey in the Premier League and has brought in Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce to strengthen the full-back position.

The move has put Lamptey’s future in doubt and he could leave the club before Friday’s deadline.

Brighton will be open to entertaining a move if it is the right one.

A loan move will also be welcome only if there is an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the spell.