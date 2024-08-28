Bristol City have seen an enquiry for Swansea City star Harry Darling rebuffed, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Robins boss Liam Manning is still keen for arrivals at Ashton Gate before the transfer window closes.

He landed key target Scott Twine from Burnley, while Sinclair Armstrong completed a switch from QPR.

The Robins are looking to strengthen at the back and have been in to Swansea to ask about centre-back Darling, a player Manning knows from his time at MK Dons.

Darling is a key man for the Welsh club and has completed the full 90 minutes in all of their three Championship games so far.

And Bristol City have seen their enquiry for the defender knocked back.

With Swansea not willing to let Darling go, the ball is now in the Robins’ court over whether they wish to try to push the matter by making a bid to try to tempt the Swans into a change of stance.

Time is running out in the transfer window though and Swansea are likely to take the limited time to source a replacement available into consideration.