Burnley could yet make a late move to rival Luton Town and Hull City for a Premier League club’s striker, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With the end of the summer transfer window now in sight, clubs do not want to be caught with a lack of options as they will not be able to make signings, apart from free agents, until January.

Luton have just lost attacker Chiedozie Ogbene to Ipswich Town, while Hull lost Jaden Philogene earlier in the window.

Both clubs are making a big play for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, with Hull and Luton lodging bids.

The deal on the table from the Hatters is the highest, coming in at around £6m.

That could put Luton in the driving seat for Cannon as things stand, but there could yet be new entrants into the race.

It is suggested that Burnley could make a move for Cannon if Lyle Foster moves on before the window closes.

Foster has been linked with a switch away from Turf Moor and Burnley may need to replace him very late in the window.

Leicester have been hoping to earn £10m from Cannon.