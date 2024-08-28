Cardiff City, Derby County and West Brom have all asked about a striker on the books at a Championship rival, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

With the window now in its closing stages, clubs are desperate to finalise a squad that will at least see them through to January.

All of Cardiff, Derby and West Brom are interested in adding extra firepower to the ranks before the window shuts.

They are interested in potentially landing Preston North End striker Will Keane.

All three clubs have gone in with enquiries to ask about the chances of signing Keane this summer.

Keane’s future under new North End boss Paul Heckingbottom is unclear as he is into the final year of his contract and Cardiff, Derby and West Brom think he may be gettable.

The 31-year-old found the back of the net 13 times in 38 Championship outings for Preston last season.

An experienced Championship performer, Keane has over 150 outings in the division to his name.