Celtic are refusing to give up on their bid to bring in Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty, according to Sky Sports News.

Brendan Rodgers has shifted out fringe centre-backs Yuki Kobayashi and Gustaf Lagerbielke, with the former leaving permanently and the latter heading away from Parkhead on loan.

Celtic want to get a new centre-back in through the door before the window closes and they are focusing on former Arsenal man Trusty.

A bid of £5m has been turned down by Sheffield United, but Celtic do not consider that the end of the matter and are continuing to hold talks with the Blades.

Trusty played the full 90 minutes for Sheffield United in their 1-1 draw with Norwich City last weekend.

He also featured in the EFL Cup against Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Convincing Chris Wilder to sanction the exit of the American before the window closes may be tough and Celtic look likely to need to dig deep.

It was thought Sheffield United would be cooperative when Mikey Johnston headed to Bramall Lane, but that move has collapsed.

Trusty, who has been capped by the United States at international level, made over 100 appearances in the MLS before heading to Europe.