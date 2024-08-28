Scott McTominay will be signing a four-year deal with an option of another year after he completes the switch from Manchester United to Napoli.

The 27-year-old midfielder is set to undergo a medical soon at Napoli ahead of ending his 22-year association with Manchester United.

The Premier League giants have agreed to sell to McTominay for a fee of €30m, which will be recorded as pure profit in their books.

The Scotsman is set to travel to Italy and has been keen to join Napoli over other options this summer.

According to Italian daily Il Mattino (via CalcioNapoli 24), the details of his proposed contract at Napoli have also been revealed.

It has been claimed that he will be earning €3m per year once he signs the deal with the Serie A giants.

McTominay will be putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with Napoli having the option to extend it by one more year.

The midfielder has been at Manchester United since he was five and made over 250 appearances for the senior team.