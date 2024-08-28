West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd has emerged as the priority target for FC Porto and Villarreal in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The Hammers are looking to move on the centre-back before the transfer window closes on Friday night as they bid to trim their wage bill.

He has generated interest from Saudi Arabia where Al-Ittihad are interested in getting their hands on the defender.

It has been claimed that another big European club are keeping tabs on the centre-back as well ahead of the end of the window.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Aguerd is now a priority target for Porto and Villarreal in the final two days of the window.

Both clubs have made their respective moves to try and sign the West Ham centre-back in the next 48 hours.

They are looking to finalise the terms of the agreement soon given the lack of time left in the transfer window.

Porto have an advantage on that front those as the window in Portugal is open until 2nd September.

West Ham are keen to offload Aguerd as they seek to cut their wage bill after a summer of heavy spending.