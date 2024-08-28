Fulham have joined Everton and Nottingham Forest in the hunt for Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah, according to the Athletic.

Lyon find themselves in a tricky financial position and are keen to make sales before the window closes, even considering exits for players they would ideally like to keep.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have gone in to ask about Nuamah, who Lyon are looking for around €30m to let go.

Now the two Premier League sides have company as Fulham are interested in landing Nuamah.

The Craven Cottage side have failed to tempt Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki to make the move to the capital and are instead ready to do fresh business with Les Gones.

Nuamah would likely be a more expensive option for Fulham given a deal for Cherki was struck at around €14m.

The Lyon star has had interest from Saudi Arabia, but has rejected it at present.

Nuamah has been involved in both of Lyon’s Ligue 1 games so far this season and losing him would be a blow for the club.