Juventus have agreed a deal with Manchester United for Chelsea target Jadon Sancho.

The Bianconeri are in the process of selling winger Federico Chiesa to Liverpool and have been expected to push hard for Sancho given the gap in the squad that will create.

They have wasted little time in coming to terms with Manchester United for Sancho.

Juventus have agreed a deal with Manchester United based on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, according to French radio station RMC.

It is unclear if the obligation is set in stone or whether certain conditions will need to be met for it to be activated.

It also remains to be seen what level the obligation is set at.

Juventus have though made a breakthrough in talks and put themselves in the driving seat to sign Sancho.

Chelsea have also been looking to sign Sancho, potentially with Raheem Sterling going the other way, and it is unclear if Juventus have now knocked the Blues out of the race.

Sancho, who has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, is keen on joining Juventus.