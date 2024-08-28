Juventus want a loan plus buy obligation to let Crystal Palace and Southampton target Filip Kostic go this summer.

Both Southampton and Crystal Palace are busy in the dying embers of the transfer window and are looking to add a wide player to their ranks.

31-year-old Serbian Kostic is a player both the Premier League sides like and they are interested in bringing him over to England.

Kostic has fallen out of favour with the new Juventus boss Thiago Motta as the 42-year-old has deemed him surplus to requirements in Turin.

The 31-year-old is expected to leave the Italian giants this summer and he has no shortage of suitors.

Southampton are reportedly leading the race to sign Kostic and they want to take him on loan initially with an option to buy, while Crystal Palace remain in the background.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, the Old Lady are only interested in a loan deal which includes an obligation to buy.

Juventus do not want any agreement which sees Kostic leave on just a temporary basis.

Interested clubs will have to agree to the obligation being in any loan.

With the transfer window set to close in two days, the interested Premier League sides need to up their work.