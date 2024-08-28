Talk is growing that one of Newcastle United’s stars could leave and boss Eddie Howe might not be able to block it, according to the Chronicle.

Newcastle are working hard to bring in another centre-back for Howe before the transfer window closes and it has appeared that would conclude the Magpies’ business, with another winger out of the question.

The situation could change though if a winger exits the building and talk is growing suggesting that could happen.

It is suggested that Miguel Almiron could move to join Fulham in a move to beat the deadline this week.

Howe is a big fan of Almiron and has been keen to keep hold of him, but he may not be able to block an exit for the Paraguayan if sporting director Paul Mitchell makes the call.

Saudi Pro League sides wanted Almiron earlier this summer, however there was no offer on the table which Newcastle found to be acceptable.

Selling Almiron could open up the space for Newcastle to try to land a winger, but the clock is ticking.

Newcastle have been admirers of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, he though is going to Liverpool for a fee of around £10m.