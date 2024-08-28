Manchester United are of the opinion that their name is being used to generate interest in players they do not want to sign at a late stage of the window, according to the Daily Mail.

Manuel Ugarte’s impending arrival at Old Trafford could potentially end Manchester United’s incoming business for the summer transfer window.

The Uruguayan will be their fifth summer signing and the club have had their budget stretched by the arrivals so far.

However, Manchester United are still being linked with late moves for players such as Ivan Toney, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell.

The Premier League giants have held some talks over a potential swap involving Sterling and Jadon Sancho but the situation is not advanced.

Manchester United believe that their name is being used to smoke out suitors for the aforementioned players.

Erik ten Hag’s side do not have the funds to bring in any more significant first-team additions.

Unless there are any major sales, Manchester United are not expected to sign anyone before Friday’s deadline.