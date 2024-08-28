Chelsea offered one of their players to Manchester United last week, but the Red Devils are not moving to try to sign him at the moment, according to talkSPORT.

Transfer activity is intensifying at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea try to bring players in and move others out in the final few days of the window.

Raheem Sterling is a player Chelsea are keen to move on and they have held talks with Manchester United, who are interested.

Chelsea have also offered Manchester United the chance to sign left-back Ben Chilwell.

Manchester United are currently not trying to sign Chilwell though, with the defender not of interest to the Red Devils now.

It is unclear if that will change, but the clock is ticking on Chelsea finding a new home for the former Leicester City defender.

The Blues forked out around £45m to sign Chilwell from Leicester in the summer 2020 transfer window.

If Chilwell does stay at Chelsea beyond the end of the summer window, he faces a season of limited game time due to not being in Enzo Maresca’s plans.