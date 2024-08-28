Newcastle United are ‘now exploring’ a deal to land Liverpool target Mohamed Simakan as they hunt for a new centre-back.

The Magpies have had all their eggs in the Marc Guehi basket, but there is so far no sign that they are poised to land the Crystal Palace man despite encouraging noises.

Alternatives are being sought to avoid the unthinkable scenario which ends up with no new centre-back at St James’ Park when the window closes.

They are now fishing in Germany and, according to Sky Deutschland, are ‘now exploring’ a deal to land RB Leipzig defender Simakan.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Simakan in recent days, with the Reds now having lost Joel Matip and Sepp van den Berg this summer.

Simakan also has interest from Saudi Arabia where Al Nassr are interested.

RB Leipzig are prepared to do business and sell Simakan if their asking price is met.

Whether Newcastle can get the deal done and beat competitors to the defender before the window closes is open to question, with now the clock working against them.