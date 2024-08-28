West Brom could have an edge over Burnley in the race for Celtic attacker Mikey Johnston as the ‘noises are encouraging’, according to the Express & Star.

Both Championship sides are scrapping for the services of Johnston after a proposed move to Sheffield United for the winger fell apart.

Burnley and West Brom have had offers of around the £3m mark accepted by Celtic and personal terms are also in place.

The decision over which club to join is now very much in Johnston’s hands.

West Brom could be possibly edging ahead as ‘noises are encouraging’ about the winger heading back to the Hawthorns.

He had a successful spell on loan at West Brom during the second half of last season.

Carlos Corberan wants Johnston back and beating off Burnley for his signature would be a big boost for the Baggies.

The Glasgow-born attacker came through the youth set-up at Celtic and had a stint in Portugal at Vitoria Guimaraes in the 2022/23 campaign.