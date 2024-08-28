Preston North End are rivalling Millwall for the signature of Middlesbrough forward Josh Coburn, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

North End now have a new manager at the helm in the shape of Paul Heckingbottom and he is keen to shape the squad before the window closes.

The former Sheffield United boss is an admirer of Boro attacker Coburn and would like him at Deepdale.

Coburn is already wanted by Millwall manager Neil Harris, who himself is desperate for further bodies to arrive at the Den.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has given Coburn just five minutes of action in the Championship over Boro’s two games this season, but he has featured in the EFL Cup.

Coburn scored in the first round win away at Leeds United and also provided an assist at Elland Road.

He clocked the full 90 minutes in the 5-0 second round capitulation against Stoke City earlier this week.

Coburn, 21, came through the youth set-up at Middlesbrough and leaving his boyhood club may be an emotional experience.