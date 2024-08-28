Sassuolo ‘have no intention’ of letting Nedim Bajrami move to Rangers before the transfer window slams shut on Friday night.

Rangers are working overtime to provide new signings for boss Philippe Clement and players are also being shifted out, with Ben Davies having joined Birmingham City and Todd Cantwell bound for Blackburn Rovers.

Clement wants a creative attacking force and Rangers are moving to try to sign Albania international Bajrami from Sassuolo.

It has been suggested that Rangers are in advanced talks to bring Bajrami to Ibrox before the window closes, with a loan with an option to buy being discussed.

Rangers may be facing an issue though as, according to Italian outlet SassuoloNews, Sassuolo ‘have no intention’ of letting Bajrami go.

Sassuolo consider the attacker to be amongst their best players and do not want to let him go.

They also feel that as the transfer window closes on Friday night, they now have no time to find a replacement.

Sassuolo were relegated from Serie A last season and are keen to go straight back up, something they believe they need the 25-year-old for.

The onus may be on Rangers to come up with an offer that cannot be refused, but that may be a bridge too far for the cash-strapped Gers.