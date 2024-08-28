Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez has rejected Nottingham Forest yet again after the club sent a delegation to the Netherlands to convince him, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Tricky Trees have been scouring the market in search of a striker but with just about two days remaining before the window closes, a solution is nowhere in sight.

Forest had agreed a fee in the region of €35m with Dutch side Feyenoord for their striker Gimenez but the player rejected the move.

While they continue exploring other options including the likes of Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, they have not given up on Gimenez.

In fact, the Tricky Trees sent a delegation to the Netherlands to try and convince the player about the move.

But the player has yet again rejected the proposal and the deal is now off.

It now remains to be seen who Nottingham Forest finally manage to rope in before Friday’s deadline.

Nottingham Forest also tried to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal, but the 25-year-old opted against the move.