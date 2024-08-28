Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay’s impending move to Napoli has been delayed and he will only travel to Italy on Thursday.

McTominay is closing in on a permanent move to the Serie A giants and the transfer is expected to go through before Friday’s deadline.

The midfielder was expected to travel to Italy today and undergo a medical with Napoli ahead of signing a long-term contract with the club.

Personal terms are in place and he is expected to sign an initial four-year deal worth €3m per season with the Serie A giants.

However, according to Sky Italia, there has been a hold-up in the process and his travel plans to Italy have been delayed by a day.

It has been claimed that Manchester United and Napoli are still sorting out the paperwork of their €30m agreement.

The Scot is yet to have the green light to travel to Naples to complete the formalities of the transfer.

However, the midfielder is now expected to fly out to Italy on Thursday to finalise the move.